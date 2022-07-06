Clean Yield Group Sells 235 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.43. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

