Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

