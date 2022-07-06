Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Trading Down 3.9%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.77. 2,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.65) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

