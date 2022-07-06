CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Lowered to $23.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.21.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

