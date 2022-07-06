Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

