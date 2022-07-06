Collective Family Office LLC Buys 932 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.65. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,374. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

