Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 935,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,480. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

