Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 186,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,727 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.