Collective Family Office LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,721. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

