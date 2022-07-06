Collective Family Office LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,306. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.69 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.