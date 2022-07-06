Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 76,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. 17,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

