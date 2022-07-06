Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 63,180 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

