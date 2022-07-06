Collective Family Office LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $238.85. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,350. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

