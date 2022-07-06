Collective Family Office LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

