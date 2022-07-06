Collective Family Office LLC Sells 63 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,508,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $339,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded down $30.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,437.91. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,300. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,756.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,489.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.96.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

