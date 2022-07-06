Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,657. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.