Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.89. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 15,429 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$325.06 million and a P/E ratio of -205.56.

In other news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 18,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,257,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,637,265.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,958.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

