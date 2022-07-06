Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 60,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,209. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

