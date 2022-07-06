Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $480.75. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

