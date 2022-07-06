Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 30,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,973. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

