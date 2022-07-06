Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

NYSE PH traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $242.12. 3,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

