Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $21.50 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 745.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 55,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45,750.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,021. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

