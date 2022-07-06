Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 14,177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 326,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 187,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

