Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 64 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,534,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.90. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

