Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($114.58) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

