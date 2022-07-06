Comparing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 8 3 0 2.17 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ingenia Communities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.33 $416.74 million $1.87 15.29 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 42.99% 10.70% 4.56% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

