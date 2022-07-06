Comparing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get StepStone Group alerts:

This table compares StepStone Group and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.17 $193.88 million $4.03 6.80 TPG $4.98 billion 1.55 $230.90 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 14.20% 11.27% 5.06% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 TPG 0 5 2 0 2.29

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. TPG has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.78%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than TPG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. StepStone Group pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

StepStone Group beats TPG on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.