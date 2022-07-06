Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Compass Diversified has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.9%.

NYSE CODI opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 36.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

