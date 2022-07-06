Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Computer Services worth $56,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSVI stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Computer Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

