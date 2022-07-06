Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $151,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after buying an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,290,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,776,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $72,098,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

