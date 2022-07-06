Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,680 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. AAON accounts for approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.23% of AAON worth $124,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

