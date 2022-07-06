Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.50.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $411.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.49 and its 200 day moving average is $432.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

