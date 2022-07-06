Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $190.54 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.98% of FirstService worth $190,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

