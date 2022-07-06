Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cognex worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.