Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Axon Enterprise worth $137,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,441.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

