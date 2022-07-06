Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

