Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of i3 Verticals worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

