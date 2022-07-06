Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. 18,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,018. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

