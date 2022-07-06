Contrasting Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.34 billion 6.79 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -37.06 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 8.32 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69% Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zendesk and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 11 2 0 2.15 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk currently has a consensus price target of $96.79, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Zendesk beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

