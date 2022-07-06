Contrasting SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -134.64% -26.70% Agenus -8.04% N/A -8.10%

7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,140.88%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.43%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Agenus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.97 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Agenus $295.67 million 2.31 -$23.93 million ($0.10) -24.10

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.