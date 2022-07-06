Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 776691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$323.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

