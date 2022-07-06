Cornichon (CORN) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $700,615.73 and approximately $226.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.13 or 0.10279551 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00135643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 914.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.