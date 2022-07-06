Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$1.44. Corridor Resources shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 103,002 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 67.53, a current ratio of 69.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$121.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.63.
About Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH)
