COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.89. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

