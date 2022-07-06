Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.5% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.