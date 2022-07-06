Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.