Country Trust Bank Acquires 10,361 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

