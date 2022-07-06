Country Trust Bank Acquires 21,045 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

