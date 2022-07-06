Country Trust Bank Acquires 3,340 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.31. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.83 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

