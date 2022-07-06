Country Trust Bank Acquires 76,437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

